Anthony Edwards' Honest Statement on Game-Winning Shot vs Grizzlies
Very few matchups in the NBA are as exciting as Anthony Edwards facing off against Ja Morant. The two superstar guards are some of the most athletic players in the NBA, and Monday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves did not disappoint.
The final moments of the game saw Anthony Edwards have the chance to make a game-winning buzzer-beater as the Timberwolves were down 106-108 against the Grizzlies. While many expected Edwards to make the shot, he ultimately air-balled it to end the game.
After the game, Edwards was asked about the unfortunate finish and he explained his decision-making.
"I knew they weren’t going to let me go left," Edwards said. "So when I tried to go right, JJ stepped up. So I just tried to shoot the step back and it didn’t go how I wanted it to go."
Even though Edwards missed the game-winning shot, he didn't try to escape any of the responsibility for the moment.
"With all these tight games, it’s a chance to show what you’re really made of," Edwards said. "It’s time to buckle up and get a win at the end of the game. You gotta have some of those guys on your team. Unfortunately, it wasn’t me tonight."
After Monday night's win, Memphis now has a 2-0 regular season series lead against the Timberwolves, and have an overall record of 28-15. Memphis is third in the Western Conference.
