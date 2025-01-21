Anthony Edwards Makes Honest Ja Morant Statement
While the top of the NBA today is headlined by a plethora of international stars, such as Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Serbia's Nikola Jokic, the United States is still waiting to see who emerges as the clear face of the country with talents like Stephen Curry and LeBron James entering the twilight of their careers.
In terms of the top American stars today, Memphis' Ja Morant and Minnesota's Anthony Edwards are two of the young players in the mix for that spot. The two recently went head-to-head on Monday, with the Grizzlies walking away with the 108-106 victory after Edwards' last-second shot came short. The two players have become familiar with one another across 12 head-to-heads, and Edwards shared his thoughts on what he sees in Morant.
"That's my dog," Edwards said regarding his relationship with Morant. "It's hard to guard him, because you don't know which way he's going to go. A lot of people think he always wants to go left, but he really wants that spin move, too. So it's like, I'm trying to cut off the left hand and the spin move. It's super hard. It's super fun, man. He loves to compete, and he's super athletic. So I just try not to get dunked on."
The two guards are both known for often attacking the basket, as Morant is currently attempting almost 60% of his shots from within 10 feet, while Edwards has altered his tendencies this year with a significant focus on the outside shot but remains effective at the rim.
Not including a potential playoff matchup, the two guards will meet for a final time on April 10th in Memphis.
