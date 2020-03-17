Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies on Sports 56 Mornings Radio Show

I was a guest on Sports 56 Mornings on AM 560 this morning with Peter Edmiston and CJ Hurt. Peter was out today so CJ Hurt and I discussed the NBA suspending the season due to the COVID-19 coronavirus, what an abbreviated season and playoffs may look like, as well as the Memphis Grizzlies season in general.

The Grizzlies have had a truly historic season and CJ and I would talk about how it would still be great for the future development of the team even if the season was totally canceled. We also praised the Grizzlies front office and the work that they have done so far with the team. Listen to the podcast in its entirety below.

Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies.com on Sports 56 Mornings Radio Show

