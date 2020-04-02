I was a guest on the Jason and John Show on 929 ESPN yesterday and I discussed the possibility of the NBA having a playoff and finishing the season after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, Ja Morant rocking a gold grill and my own personal guilty pleasure music. Listen to the podcast in its entirety below!

Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies on 929 ESPN Jason and John Show

