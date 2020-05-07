AllGrizzlies
PODCAST: Anthony Sain from Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Jason and John Show 929 ESPN - 5/6/20

Anthony Sain

I was on the Jason and John Show on 929 ESPN today and we discussed the NBA allowing players to re-enter facilities as well as the nation attempting to re-opening after stay-at-home orders. We also discussed the Last Dance documentary and Michael Jordan's comments about not speaking on social issues, Jerry Krause and Nike Air Jordan's.

The Stuff That Rivalries Are Made Of: Grizzlies vs Pelicans Part 1 - Ja Morant and Zion Williamson

The Grizzlies and Pelicans are two young teams in the NBA's Southwest Division and their two young leaders who traveled down familiar, yet not-so-familiar paths. They both represent the future of the NBA, with skill sets that the league has never seen before. The two are friends going back to their days in AAU, but their friendship could also be the stuff that rivalries are made of.

Anthony Sain

Last Dance Thoughts:  Does Ja Morant Have The DNA To Take The Memphis Grizzlies To New Heights?

The Last Dance documentary highlighting Michael Jordan's career through is final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1998 has been the sports highlight of the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions have tuned in for the 10-part mini-series and witnessed how Jordan, a rookie from a small town in North Carolina, transformed a not-so accomplished franchise into a globally recognized phenomenon. The Memphis Grizzlies have their own budding superstar from a small town in South Carolina, in Ja Morant, who has the opportunity to do the same.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies w/ Steve Danziger - Formerly Of 3 Shades Of Blue

My good friend and long time Grizzlies fan from New York, Steve Danziger joined me today to discuss how he became a fan/journalist for the Memphis Grizzlies, the effects of COVID-19 in New York and the state of the Memphis Grizzlies compared to a team like the New York Knicks that has been in a rebuild for a number of years. Steve was a former contributor to 3 Shades of Blue - one of the original Memphis Grizzlies blog sites!

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Jason And John Show 92.9 ESPN- 4-29-20

I was a guest on the Jason and John Show yesterday on 92.9 ESPN and we talked on numerous topics including ESPN naming Memphis Grizzlies rookie Ja Morant as one on the top young players to build a franchise around, my all-time Grizz starting 5 if I were building a team today and we even brought back a #SainNBAConspiracyTheory involving Space Jam and COVID-19

Anthony Sain

SI Insider: The NBA's First Move Towards a Return Should Be to Decide What to Do With Non-Playoff Contenders

SI's Chris Mannix shares some thoughts on a contingency plan for resuming the NBA's season. A few players and coaches from teams who don't seem to be in playoff contention for this year, like Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors, have been vocal about how they are already looking towards next season.

Anthony Sain

Former Memphis Grizzlies Fan Favorite Vince Carter May Have Played His Last Game But He Has No Regrets

Vince Carter more than likely played his last game on the final night of this season as the announcement to suspend the season rang across the league but he has no regrets about this career if that is true. Carter was a fan favorite during his time here in Memphis and while his time was short, he was the ultimate professional. SI Senior Writer Chris Mannix spoke on his interview with Carter.

Anthony Sain

ESPN List Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant Among The Best Players To Build A Franchise Around - Where Did He Finish?

ESPN placed Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant among the top players to build a franchise around in a list that included fellow rookie Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic and Trae Young. They polled NBA executives to see which player they would build a franchise around if they had a choice.

Anthony Sain

The NBA 2K League Is Returning Soon And Grizz Gaming Is Ready For You To Jump In

The NBA 2K League is set to resume play on May 5 and with E-Sports constantly gaining popularity many will be waiting for it's return. With the NBA taking a hiatus due to COVID-19, the league could possibly receive even more unexpected eyes. I was able to talk to two of the players today and their GM/Coach Lang Whitaker about the upcoming season and they also provided a crash course for all their new soon to come fans - including myself.

Anthony Sain

The NBA WIll Soon Be Allowing Teams To Re-Open Their Practice Facilities

In a move of possible forward progression towards resuming play this season, the NBA plans on allowing team to re-open their practice facilities in cities where stay-at-home orders have been loosened.

Anthony Sain

Restricted Area

The Grizzlies fan base can tolerate the losses but the distribition of the minutes restrictions that have been placed on Jonas Valanciunas and even more so Ja Morant, have left fans feeling in a way, restricted themselves.

Anthony Sain