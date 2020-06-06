AllGrizzlies
PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies on The NBA Podcast with Bryan Toporek and Morten Jensen

Anthony Sain

I was a guest on The NBA Podcast, with Morten Jensen (@msjnba) and Bryan Toporek (@btoporek) and we discussed the NBA's imminent return and the ongoing nationwide protests over George Floyd's death and racial inequality.

How will the NBA's new playoff format affect the bottom of the Western Conference bracket? Should the play-in tournament be here to stay permanently? Which teams might benefit from the extended time off? How has the NBA reacted to the ongoing protests over George Floyd's death? What can we all do to help the Black community?

Check out the episode below to hear me chop it up with the guys! 

Follow them on Twitter: @TheNBAPod

Listen to "The NBA's return, George Floyd protests with Anthony Sain of AllGrizzlies" on Spreaker.

Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand Donate Over $100 Million To Organizations Supporting Racial Equality

Michael Jordan is one of the most accomplished basketball players of all time and now with his pledge to donate over $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations that support racial equality, he is making his case to be known as a great philanthropist as well.

Anthony Sain

Pelicans Coach Alvin Gentry Says That Older NBA Coaches Should Be Able To Choose In Spite Of COVID-19 Concerns

Commissioner Adam Silver hinted that certain older NBA coaches may not be able to coach their teams when the season resumes on July 31st in Orlando due to concerns with older individuals and COVID-19. New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry, appreciates and understands the concern but still ultimately believes that the decision should be in the coaches hands.

Anthony Sain

The NBA's Return Format Could Mean A Pay Day For Memphis Grizzlies Guard Tyus Jones

This past summer the Memphis Grizzlies signed backup point guard Tyus Jones to a three-year $26 million dollar contract. His contract had an interesting incentive that the NBA's new return format may have a major impact on being that it was based on the Grizzlies win total.

Anthony Sain

The National Basketball Players Association Approves The Proposal To Resume The NBA Season

After Commissioner Adam Silver's 22 team format proposal to resume the season was approved by the NBA's Board of Governors, the final piece of the puzzle was for the 28 players board of the National Basketball Players Association to approve it as well. In a unanimous decision, that was resolved today.

Anthony Sain

Don't Poke The Bear -  This Memphis Grizzlies Team Is Poised Through The Noise

Its always been wise to let a sleeping bear rest and not to provoke them to anger but the upswell of media slights directed towards the Memphis Grizzlies that date back to well before the season was suspended due to COVID-19 could be the fuel that leads to a fire igniting with this young and hungry team.

Anthony Sain

NBA Board Of Governors Approves Commissioner Adam Silver's Proposal To Resume The Season - Players Association Is Up Next

The NBA is one step closer to resuming its season today after the league's Board of Governors approved Commissioner Adam Silver's proposal to resume the season. The proposal must now be approved by the National Basketball Players Association in what feels like a formality.

Anthony Sain

Interview With Memphis Grizzlies President Jason Wexler

I had the opportunity to interview Memphis Grizzlies President Jason Wexler today and we discussed several topics including the NBA returning and his thoughts on the 22-team format, his thoughts on the team's progress so far this season, and how the team might respond to being overlooked. The NBA season appears to be resuming soon and Wexler is optimistic about the return as well as what he sees from his team.

Anthony Sain

PODCAST: Anthony Sain From Sports Illustrated's AllGrizzlies On The Jason And John Show 929 ESPN - 6-3-20

I was a guest on the Jason and John Show on 929 ESPN yesterday and we discussed a number of topics including the proposed 22-Team format for the return of the NBA and how it affects the Memphis Grizzlies, Mike Miller stepping down as assistant coach with the University of Memphis and what head coach Penny Hardaway needs to do from here, and my views on social justice, protesting and rioting in America.

Anthony Sain

Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri Speaks Out Against Racism

Masai Ujiri is the President of Basketball Operations for the defending NBA Champion Toronto Raptors. He was stopped by a police officer when he attempted to enter the court after the Raptors celebrated their title. Ujiri wants to use his experience plus the much more series events that happened to George Floyd, to create change by initiating conversation within all NBA organizations.

Anthony Sain

Details Emerge For The NBA's 22-Team Plan That Could Be Favorable For The Memphis Grizzlies

Details came out today about the NBA's proposed return to play - notably the 22-team format that has been tossed around heavily as of late. The Memphis Grizzlies who many say are being handled poorly throughout this whole ordeal, now seem to be in a much more favorable position than once assumed.

Anthony Sain