Anthony Tolliver Is Holding On To The Longest 10-Day Contract In NBA History

With only one day left on his first 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, Anthony Tolliver probably was preparing to have a meeting on March 11th with the Grizzlies front office about gaining another 10-day deal but instead, the NBA suspended the season due to COVID-19. With the NBA putting all player transactions on hold until later this month, Tolliver's pending contract is now the longest 10-day contract in NBA history.

Four other players including former Grizzly, Joakim Noah also have pending 10-day deals that were suspended but Tolliver's was the oldest one still active, dating back to March 2nd. It is still uncertain what the Grizzlies will end up doing with Tolliver being that he was acquired in an effort to spell both Brandon Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr., who were out with injuries that they have since rehabilitated from.

With all 30 teams being able to complete roster transaction on the tentative date of June 22nd, it's still uncertain how 10-day contracts will work but my assumption is that the Grizzles may not be able to grant another 10-day, but instead they may have to either sign Tolliver for the remainder of the season or release him.

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

