Anthony Tolliver Gets His Name Called Early And Shines In Debut With Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Sain

Literally hours after signing a 10-day contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, veteran forward Anthony Tolliver entered the game in the first quarter of their 127-88 win over the Atlanta Hawks. He would finish the game with 12 points and 3 rebounds in 19 minutes.

Tolliver's calling card has always been three-point shooting off of the bench and he stayed true to brand on Monday night going 4 of 5 from beyond the arch.  The savvy vet unleashed his jump shot to the demise of the Atlanta Hawks, as he hit daggers during a Grizzlies fourth-quarter run that had them up by as many as 41 points. 

© Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Grizzlies Coach Taylor Jenkins would speak on what led him to insert Tolliver into the rotation in merely his first game with the team.

"Like I talked about before the game he's just the ultimate pro," said Jenkins.  "I had confidence in him that he's been doing all of the work the last couple of weeks. Waiting for his opportunity.  He was hungry to just go out there and compete.  That was the number one thing."

"He went out there and obviously he makes threes but I thought that he also facilitated the offense when the shots weren't there.  He was in the right spots and I think his teammates guided him a lot throughout the game but I think defensively going out there switching, guarding one-on-one - all the things that he's been grown to be known to do over his career.  I had the utmost confidence that he would go out there and make an impact."

Jenkins Post Game Comments On Tolliver

Tyus Jones Comments On Tolliver

Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

