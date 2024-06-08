Boston Celtics Champion Gets Honest on Becoming an NBA Coach
Tony Allen may not be formally recognized as such, but he's one of the greatest defensive minds to ever play basketball. A champion with the Boston Celtics, and a legend with the Memphis Grizzlies, Allen still has an impressive resume regardless.
Despite retiring from the game, there's one thing that Allen hasn't tried but wants to - coaching.
In an interview with Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Tony Allen opened up to the idea of becoming an NBA coach. The thing that's warmed Allen up to the idea more recently is the fact that teams have been allowed to play more defense during these playoffs.
"Well with the way they’re letting defense come back in the game now, I wouldn’t mind coaching," Allen said to Iko. "Coaching is an opportunity for me to pull out some of these slick techniques I used to use when I was playing and if I ever got the opportunity, I definitely wouldn’t shy away from it. I definitely would embrace it like I do anything else — give it 110 percent."
Allen has far more defensive knowledge than the average NBA player. He's been touted by both Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant as one of the toughest defenders they've ever faced. If this current trend of being able to play physical defense continues next season, Allen can surely contribute as a defensive coach.
"Giving my knowledge to the game, would be me giving back, honestly," Allen said to Iko. "Because they took the art of defense out of the game for these past six, seven years. And to see how they’re calling the game now, letting you be a little more physical, if coaches need that deep, physical presence, I wouldn’t mind sharing. I wouldn’t shy away from the opportunity. Trust."
Whether it's for the Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics, or another team in the NBA, Tony Allen would make a fantastic NBA defensive coach.