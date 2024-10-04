Boston Celtics Champion Makes Bold Prediction on Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies may not be looked at in the same tier as the Denver Nuggets or Boston Celtics, but everyone around the league is expecting big things from the Grizzlies this season, including Celtics Finals MVP Jaylen Brown.
During an appearance on the show 'Hot Ones', Jaylen Brown was asked which non-playoff team he expects to have the biggest step forward this upcoming year. His answer was a very simple one.
"Memphis."
Last season, the Memphis Grizzlies only won 27 games and lost 55. They started the season with high expectations after adding Marcus Smart, but week by week, a new member of the team came down with injury. The situation became so dire, that the team ended up making NBA history by using the most amount of players during a season.
The death blow for the Memphis Grizzlies last season was when Ja Morant suffered a season-ending torn labrum injury that limited him to only playing nine games. Throughout that span, he multiple game-winners and averaged 25.2 points, 7.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds on 47/17/83 shooting from the field. While many people may have forgotten due to the prolonged absnence, Ja Morant is still a bonafide superstar and his numbers last season proved it.
The 2024-25 season will be a very important one for the Memphis Grizzlies. If they don't step up to the plate after missing the playoffs last season, it'll be very hard to take the team seriously in the following season.
