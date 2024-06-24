Boston Celtics Champion Shares Emotional Message
This season was the most emotional and special season of Xavier Tillman's career. Not just because he won an NBA championship, but because his father passed away less than a month before doing so.
It was a season where Tillman's father was able to join his son at games. One where his father Roosevelt was able to experience his son being a part of a special team like the Celtics. After winning a the championship, Xavier Tillman was interviewed by Ian Steele of ABC6 about what the championship would have meant to his late father.
"Just how I said I screamed, I think he would have yelled and screamed for at least 10 minutes," Tillman said. He would have grabbed a champagne bottle. He would have shook it up and sprayed it in the air. Just like the players do."
One thing Tillman's father Roosevelt especially loved was the fans in the building. The presence they brought is what made coming to the arena even more special.
"He would just be in awe," Tillman said. "This year, he was around me a lot and coming to games and stuff like that. He just was in awe of the ambiance of the arena and the energy of the fans. So I feel like, him seeing this he just kind of would have been in awe. This is special."
Winning an NBA championship was the greatest moment of Xavier Tillman's career. It was a moment that he knew his father would have been proud of. Tillman's ability to leave it all on the floor came from his father's unconditional love.
"He always told me, each and every day, how proud of me he was," Tillman said. "I always appreciated it, especially on my hard days. It just made it easier knowing that he loved me unconditionally. For me to be able to have that in the back of my head that he loves me unconditionally allows me to play my heart out and not have any regrets."
Roosevelt Tillman may not have been there to see his son finally win a championship, but Xavier knows his father would have loved the moment.