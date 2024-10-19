Boston Celtics Legend's Statement on Zach Edey Goes Viral
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey hasn't even played an official NBA game yet, but he's already become a fan favorite through just his preseason play. One of those fans includes NBA legend Kevin Garnett.
During an episode of the 'Ticket & The Truth Podcast', Garnett went on an epic rant about how much he loves watching Zach Edey play basketball. At one point, he even compared Edey to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Lewis Alcindor).
"I don't know what we gonna call him for the whole year, but what's his name? Zach Edey? Look like godda** Zach Alcindor out that motherf****r. You see that motherf****r look like Yao out that motherf****r," Garnett said emphatically.
Garnett then called out his co-host Paul Pierce for not watching enough footage of Edey's performance against the Indiana Pacers. Specifically, when Edey put up 23 points against them.
"You seen Edey!? You ain't watching the games, P," Garnett said to Paul Pierce. "I knew you wasn't watching when I saw him go off and you ain't hit me... Man, he had Myles Turner lookin' like you and Prince in the backyard. Jump hooking, yah! 17 feet, yah! To the rim, yah!"
If there's one team that Kevin Garnett is very excited to see next season, it's the Memphis Grizzlies. While everyone has been talking about the Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Boston Celtics, the Grizzlies are quietly about to make some big noise.
"We've been talking about Memphis. I like Memphis, man. I can't wait to see, I need to see it all out there," Garnett said.
Kevin Garnett won't have to wait much longer, as the Grizzlies open their season against the Utah Jazz on October 23.
