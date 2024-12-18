Boston Celtics Star's Heartfelt Message After Tragic Passing of Janis Timma
It was tragically reported several places on Monday that former Memphis Grizzlies draft pick Janis Timma had passed away at the age of 32. Selected by Memphis with the final pick of the 2013 draft, Timma never appeared in an official NBA game, but did make Summer League appearances.
Playing 16 seasons professionally overseas, Timma had a very strong international career. While information is still surfacing about his tragic passing, the Latvian star is being mourned by the basketball world.
Via Basketball Forever: “RIP former NBA player Janis Timma. Timma was the 2013 #60 overall pick for Memphis and played in the 2021 Summer League for Orlando & 16 seasons as a professional overseas. He passed away at age 32 after an apparent suicide in Russia.”
Boston Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis, who is also from Latvia and played with Timma, shared a message on his Instagram story.
Via Porzingis: “🕯️rest in peace JT”
Several basketball outlets have been posting about Timma’s tragic passing.
Via Ballislife: “RIP JANIS TIMMA. He was the 60th pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2013 and made his NBA Summer League debut with the Orlando Magic in 2021.
This is a very sad time for basketball, as Timma was clearly beloved by those he crossed paths with. Despite never appearing in an NBA game, Timma clearly touched the basketball world with his professional career internationally and at Summer League.
