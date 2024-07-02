BREAKING: Boston Celtics Re-Sign NBA Champion
Xavier Tillman spent the first four seasons of his NBA career as a beloved member of the Memphis Grizzlies roster. After getting traded to the Boston Celtics mid-season and winning an NBA championship, the forward has found a new home.
According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, Xavier Tillman has agreed on a two-year deal to return to the Boston Celtics. Last season with the Celtics, he averaged 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 52/29/57 shooting from the field. Even though Tillman's shooting leaves a lot to be desired, he brings a level of toughness and grit that any championship team could use.
Typically, players who arrive to a team mid-season perform better in the following season. When players don't have a training camp and have to adapt on the fly, it doesn't always result in an optimal performance. As a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, Tillman averaged 6.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 52/26/57 shooting.
Even though Xavier Tillman is a fantastic defender, he still leaves a lot to be desired as a shooter on the floor. Tillman's inability to stretch the floor is something that's counter-intuitive to a Celtics team that can stretch the floor at any point during a game. For Tillman to get more than 13 minutes a game with the Celtic, that's something he'll definitely need to improve this offseason.
For now, Memphis Grizzlies fans should celebrate one of their own winning a championship and getting re-signed to the defending NBA champions.