BREAKING: Grizzlies Announce Major Coaching News Before Lakers Game
The Memphis Grizzlies looked well-positioned for the rest of the season heading into the All-Star break. They boasted a 36-18 record and looked like they'd end up with the second seed in the Western Conference. However, a mix of injuries and poor performance has their season looking in a different direction.
Thursday night, the Grizzlies suffered a 125-104 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Memphis had 18 turnovers and allowed 37 points to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the MVP frontrunner. Now 5-5 in their last 10 games, the Grizzlies decided it was time to make a massive coaching change with the playoffs coming up shortly.
According to Grizzlies PR, the team has decided to part ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins ahead of Saturday night's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. The team announced the following message about the move:
"I'm genuinely appreciative of Taylor's contributions to this team and this city over the past six seasons," said Grizzlies President and GM of Basketball Operations Zach Kleiman. "This was a difficult decision, given the consistent and tangible development of our players and overall success under Taylor's leadership. I wish Taylor the very best going forward."
Making a major coaching move like this is unprecedented in the NBA, especially when a team is set to make the playoffs. While the Grizzlies will have to adjust going forward for the remainder of the season, the team will likely find its long-term answer this offseason.
