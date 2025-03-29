All Grizzlies

Breaking: Grizzlies Make Announcement on New Interim Coach Before Lakers Game

The Memphis Grizzlies have made an announcement on their new interim coach before Los Angeles Lakers game

Liam Willerup

Mar 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left) talks with head coach Taylor Jenkins during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (left) talks with head coach Taylor Jenkins during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies are all but set to be involved in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, with just a few games remaining on the season schedule before the standings are finalized. While they've disappointed since the All-Star break, they have been battling injuries and especially a prolonged absence from Ja Morant.

Regardless, the Grizzlies decided it was time for a change on Friday as they announced they parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins. The longest-tenured coach in franchise history, it came as a surprise to many not that he was let go, but when the team decided to do it. In response to the move, the Grizzlies have announced the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

Per Grizzlies PR: "Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team has named Tuomas lisalo (tuomas EE-za-low) interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. lisalo joined the Grizzlies as lead assistant coach prior to the start of the 2024-25 season following serving as a head coach in Europe with Paris Basketball (2023-24), Telekom Baskets Bonn (2021-23) and Crailsheim Merlins (2016-21)."

The Grizzlies also fired two of their assistants as well, making it an even more puzzling move to shorten the staff with an interim coach taking over a playoff-bound team. Iisalo made one appearance as the team's interim coach this season, leading them to a 131-114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Grizzlies coach Toumas Iisal
Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Tuomas Iisalo, filling in for Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins (not pictured), gives direction during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Interestingly enough, Iisalo's first game replacing Jenkins since he's been fired will be against the Lakers on Saturday night. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Grizzlies Announce Ja Morant Injury Update Before Lakers Game

BREAKING: Grizzlies Announce Major Coaching News Before Lakers Game

Grizzlies Make Coaching Decision Following Taylor Jenkins Firing

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News