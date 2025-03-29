Breaking: Grizzlies Make Announcement on New Interim Coach Before Lakers Game
The Memphis Grizzlies are all but set to be involved in the 2025 NBA Playoffs, with just a few games remaining on the season schedule before the standings are finalized. While they've disappointed since the All-Star break, they have been battling injuries and especially a prolonged absence from Ja Morant.
Regardless, the Grizzlies decided it was time for a change on Friday as they announced they parted ways with head coach Taylor Jenkins. The longest-tenured coach in franchise history, it came as a surprise to many not that he was let go, but when the team decided to do it. In response to the move, the Grizzlies have announced the interim coach for the remainder of the season.
Per Grizzlies PR: "Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team has named Tuomas lisalo (tuomas EE-za-low) interim head coach for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. lisalo joined the Grizzlies as lead assistant coach prior to the start of the 2024-25 season following serving as a head coach in Europe with Paris Basketball (2023-24), Telekom Baskets Bonn (2021-23) and Crailsheim Merlins (2016-21)."
The Grizzlies also fired two of their assistants as well, making it an even more puzzling move to shorten the staff with an interim coach taking over a playoff-bound team. Iisalo made one appearance as the team's interim coach this season, leading them to a 131-114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Interestingly enough, Iisalo's first game replacing Jenkins since he's been fired will be against the Lakers on Saturday night. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
