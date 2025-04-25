Breaking: Major Report on Ja Morant After Scary Fall in Grizzlies-Thunder
After getting blown out in the first two games of the series, the Memphis Grizzlies were just minutes away from making a huge statement in Game 3 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Then, one play changed the entire game.
The Grizzlies came out in Game 3 firing, taking a 29-point first-half lead to put on a show for their home crowd. However, with just over three minutes left in the second quarter, Grizzlies star Ja Morant suffered a horrific injury.
Morant was flying up for a fastbreak dunk when Thunder guard Lu Dort undercut him, sending him free-falling to the ground. Morant had to leave the game and was ultimately ruled out with a hip injury.
The Thunder ultimately overcame the 29-point deficit to come back and win, taking a commanding 3-0 series lead and are now just one win away from a series sweep.
Heading into Game 4, ESPN's Shams Charania reported a huge injury update for Morant.
"Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant will miss Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday due to a hip injury, sources tell ESPN," Charania reported. "Morant played through a significant ankle sprain to clinch a playoff spot last week, then suffered a scary fall on his hip Thursday."
The Grizzlies are a much different team with Morant out, and it showed in the second half of Thursday's collapse. Memphis will certainly try to avoid a season-ending sweep on Saturday, but not having Morant will make their job much more difficult.