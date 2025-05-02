Breaking: Memphis Grizzlies Announce Major Head Coach Decision
The Memphis Grizzlies concluded their 2024-2025 NBA season with a 48-34 record, which landed them in the eighth seed of the Western Conference, where they were unfortunately swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.
In the Grizzlies' first 20 games, they recorded a 13-7 record, which they were able to build upon in the following 15 games.
It was only in the second half of the season that things started to derail compared to the hot start, which had them in the top three seeds. It was on March 28 that the Grizzlies announced they were parting ways with their head coach, Taylor Jenkins, which was less than a month away from the start of the playoffs.
In the absence of Jenkins, the Grizzlies had named Tuomas Iisalo as the interim head coach, as he was formerly an assistant coach of the team.
The Grizzlies organization has announced that they will be officially naming Tuomas as the new head coach. Grizzlies President and General Manager Zachary Z. Kleiman had this to say in regard to the new move.
"I have full confidence in Tuomas serving as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies going forward," said Zachary Z. Kleiman. "Tuomas' teams at every level have been disciplined, tenacious and connected on both ends of the floor, consistently exceeding expectations. We look foward to the same in Memphis."
Although the Grizzlies didn't finish out the season the way they wanted, they have a bright future ahead of them with a seasoned coach at the helm.
