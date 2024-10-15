BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Make Big Decision on Scotty Pippen Jr.

All Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies have made a decision on the son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is the son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen. Debuting for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022, Pippen made six appearances for the purple and gold before being waived on October 16, 2023.

Getting a two-way contract opportunity with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, Pippen really opened some eyes with his performance. Averaging 12.9 points and 4.7 assists in 25.1 minutes per game for the Grizzlies last season, the 23-year-old made 21 appearances (16 starts).

This opportunity for Pippen was due to all the injuries Memphis dealt with, and he made the most of it. Pippen’s strong play continued into the 2024 NBA Summer League.

In an announcement on Tuesday, it was revealed by ESPN’s Shams Charania that Pippen is being given a standard contract by the Grizzlies.

Via Charania: “The Memphis Grizzlies are signing two-way guard Scotty Pippen Jr. on a standard multiyear NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Pippen had an impressive finish to 2023-24 and a strong NBA Summer League and preseason. Now locks in a guaranteed new deal.”

Many speculated the Grizzlies would make this move after Derrick Rose announced his retirement. With an open roster spot, Memphis now converts Pippen from a two-way deal to a standard contract.

With this new deal, Pippen will likely have an opportunity to play behind Ja Morant as a backup point guard option for the Grizzlies this season.

