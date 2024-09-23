BREAKING: Memphis Grizzlies Reportedly Make Major Derrick Rose Decision
Three-time NBA All-Star Derrick Rose spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies. Dealing with injuries throughout the season, Rose appeared in just 24 games for Memphis.
Brought in to provide veteran leadership and guard depth, Rose was unable to consistently stay available for Memphis. The 2011 NBA MVP, Rose has dealt with injury issues throughout his career, and those followed him to Memphis.
In a report on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed the Memphis is waiving Rose.
Via Charania: “Just In: The Memphis Grizzlies are waiving former NBA MVP Derrick Rose, sources tell @TheAthletic.”
Rose will now enter NBA free agency. The veteran point guard will turn 36 years old this October.
In his 24 games with Memphis last season, Rose averaged 8.0 points and 3.3 assists on 46.1% from the field and 36.6 percent from deep. Showing some flashes of ability at age 35, Rose was able to give Memphis some decent production when healthy.
It will be interesting to see the level of interest Rose receives in free agency. Most teams have finalized their training camp rosters at this point in the offseason, but there may be a team looking for a veteran presence that Rose could help fill.
For Memphis, they have reportedly chosen to move on from the former league MVP.
