BREAKING: Top European Coach to Reportedly Make NBA Coaching Debut
Tuomas Iisalo is known for being one of the best coaches in Europe. He led Paris Basketball to win the 2023-24 Eurocup championship and led them to the French league finals. Now, he'll be known for being one of the top assistant coaches on the Memphis Grizzlies.
According to a report from BasketNews, Tuomas Iilaso is set to join the Memphis Grizzlies on a three-year contract. Not only that, but Iilaso is expected to be head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
As a player, Iilaso was a 2009 Finnish Cup winner. As a coach, he is a 2024 Eurocup champion, 2023 Champions League champion, 2024 French League Cup winner, 2024 Eurocup Coach of the Year, 2023 Champions League Coach of the Year, 2022-2023 Bundesliga Coach of the Year, and 2024 LNB Pro A Coach of the Year.
If there's one thing Iilaso's coaching accomplishments have shown, it's that he's one of the most promising European coaches on the market. If his three-year tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies is successful, one could see him become a head coach very quickly. For now, his first test will be as Summer League head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies.
While no one has been talking about the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason, they're definitely going to be a sleeper team to watch this upcoming season.
