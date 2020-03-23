Brooklyn Nets Star Kyrie Irving Donates $323,000 To Feeding America; 250,000 Meals Will Be Provided

Play has been suspended in the NBA but yet another player has emerged to extend a helping hand to those in need during this tough time. Brooklyn Nets All-Star Guard Kyrie Irving made a donation to, Feeding America, an organization created to combat national hunger that will feed 250,000 people in the New York area.

Irving made the donation on his birthday and it's being said that the donation was a subtle tribute to Irving's friend and mentor the late Kobe Bryant with 3 + 2 + 3 equalling Bryant's original number 8 and also reflective on Irvings birthday, March 23, or '3/23'.

My Thoughts On Kyrie Irving Making A Donation To Feeding America To Feed People In the New York Area

