Bucks Make Announcement On Former Grizzlies Guard
The Memphis Grizzlies recently agreed to a buyout with guard Cole Anthony. They initially acquired him in the trade with the Orlando Magic for Desmond Bane, getting back Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and a haul of draft picks.
Memphis tried to trade Anthony originally, but it was nearly impossible to move him without giving up assets to get off of his $13 million contract. That led to the Grizzlies deciding to waive Anthony while buying him out of his contract. They have a deep backcourt with Ja Morant, Ty Jerome, Caldwell-Pope, and Scotty Pippen Jr., so there wouldn't have been many minutes for Anthony.
Once the agreement was reached, it was expected that Anthony would sign with the Milwaukee Bucks once he cleared waivers. He's now cleared waivers and officially signed with the Bucks, the team announced on Wednesday. "The Milwaukee Bucks have signed Cole Anthony," per Bucks PR.
"A 6-2, 185-pound guard, Anthony appeared in 67 games (22 starts) last season with the Orlando Magic, averaging 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 18.4 minutes per game. He reached double figures in scoring 26 times, including eight games with 20+ points and one game reaching the 30-point mark, and he matched his career-high 11 assists on Jan. 3 at Toronto."
"Originally selected by the Magic with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the UNC product has appeared in 320 games (125 starts) over five seasons with the team. He owns career NBA averages of 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 24.8 minutes per game."
Anthony gives them a playable guard, something they desperately needed. They re-signed Ryan Rollins, but otherwise, the only playmaking guard they have on the roster is Kevin Porter Jr. Anthony at least gives them another option.
Related Articles
3x NBA All-Star Reacts to Controversial Steph Curry, Kobe Bryant Ranking
3x NBA All-Star Suggests LeBron James Leave Lakers for New Contender
Memphis Grizzlies Announce Multi-Year Signing of 6-foot-11 Forward