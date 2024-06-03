Celtics Star Sends Message to Former Teammate Before NBA Finals
Marcus Smart may no longer be a member of the Boston Celtics, but he'll be a teammate for life to teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Without Smart on the court, Brown and Tatum had to step up as leaders, and that's exactly what they've done this season as the team reached the NBA Finals.
When Jaylen Brown was asked about his leadership this season, the young All-Star made sure to give Marcus Smart a shoutout.
"Yeah, we had some guys leave, so I wanted to make sure that void was filled," Brown said. "Marcus Smart, one of my brothers that got traded, he was one of the voices of our team. When he wasn't here, I wanted to make sure I stepped in. Make sure that everybody felt me and everybody knew what the standard was. And we didn't skip no steps all season. I think we played the right way every single game, I've held everybody accountable, and this is the byproduct."
These NBA Finals will be the ultimate test for Brown and the Celtics. There's nothing left to accomplish for the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown Celtics besides winning an NBA Championship. They've reached the Conference Finals multiple times, reached the NBA Finals in 2022, and won 64 wins this season. The team had a cakewalk to the finals and is facing a 5th seeded Mavericks team in it, there's no excuses left and it's just time to win.
