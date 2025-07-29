Cooper Flagg's College Teammate Sends Message to New Grizzlies Big Man
NBA players from across the league can be friends for multiple different reasons. Whether they played high school or AAU together, or are now under the same management, players from around the league can have multiple reasons for being friends or supporting each other.
New Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg enters the league as a rookie with plenty of connections around the league. With four of his high school teammates from Montverde Academy being in the NBA, along with several members of his Duke team, Flagg will see familiar faces in his first year. With new Memphis Grizzlies center PJ Hall announcing big news, some of Flagg's friends reacted.
Hall took to his Instagram to announce his engagement to his girlfriend, Anna Renwick, a former Clemson Tiger as well. Seeing this, some of the new crop of NBA rookies hit the comment section to celebrate Hall.
"Big time!" Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel said.
"AYYYEEEE," Charlotte Hornets rookie Liam McNeeley replied.
"Happy for you dawg!!!!" ex-Duke Blue Devil wing Sion James added.
Not only are several of Flagg's former teammates now members of the Charlotte Hornets, but they are also friends of Hall and supporting him during this big moment.
Hall joined the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason on a two-way contract after playing his rookie year with the Denver Nuggets. He saw limited action with Denver and will look to improve on his role and future in the NBA this upcoming season. With Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey battling injuries this offseason, the opportunity should be there for Hall.
