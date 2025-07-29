All Grizzlies

Cooper Flagg's College Teammate Sends Message to New Grizzlies Big Man

Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg's ex-teammates send message to new Memphis Grizzlies big man

Liam Willerup

Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Jul 12, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on against the San Antonio Spurs in the second quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA players from across the league can be friends for multiple different reasons. Whether they played high school or AAU together, or are now under the same management, players from around the league can have multiple reasons for being friends or supporting each other.

New Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg enters the league as a rookie with plenty of connections around the league. With four of his high school teammates from Montverde Academy being in the NBA, along with several members of his Duke team, Flagg will see familiar faces in his first year. With new Memphis Grizzlies center PJ Hall announcing big news, some of Flagg's friends reacted.

Hall took to his Instagram to announce his engagement to his girlfriend, Anna Renwick, a former Clemson Tiger as well. Seeing this, some of the new crop of NBA rookies hit the comment section to celebrate Hall.

"Big time!" Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel said.

"AYYYEEEE," Charlotte Hornets rookie Liam McNeeley replied.

"Happy for you dawg!!!!" ex-Duke Blue Devil wing Sion James added.

Not only are several of Flagg's former teammates now members of the Charlotte Hornets, but they are also friends of Hall and supporting him during this big moment.

Denver Nuggets, PJ Hall
Jan 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center PJ Hall (13) gestures as he runs up court next to Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Hall joined the Memphis Grizzlies this offseason on a two-way contract after playing his rookie year with the Denver Nuggets. He saw limited action with Denver and will look to improve on his role and future in the NBA this upcoming season. With Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey battling injuries this offseason, the opportunity should be there for Hall.

Related Articles

Ja Morant’s Heartfelt Message After Unexpected NBA Award

NBA Announces Ja Morant Wins Unexpected Award

Grizzlies Star Named Top-Three 'Most Overrated' NBA Player

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News