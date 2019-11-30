Could Ja Morant Miss Some Time?

Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Ja Morant suffered a back injury against the Pacers on the road this previous Monday when he landed awkwardly on a cameraman's knee. He has not missed a game since then, but according to reports, Morant will now be listed as week-to-week as the Grizzlies now proceed with caution concerning his back.

Shams Charania , of the Athletic, reported via Twitter that Morant could possibly miss time due to the back spasms that have occurred since the injury. Morant suffered the injury during the end of the first half and later returned early in the third quarter against the Pacers. He has not missed a game due to the injury but his play has been sporadic as he has averaged 15.5 points and shooting 37.9% from the field. It has also been reported by the Grizzlies that Morant is out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It is still unclear how many games Morant will miss while dealing with his back spasms, the major note to draw from today's news is that the Grizzlies will proceed with caution as far as monitoring his condition going forward. As far as his status being 'week-to-week' this typically means that it is unknown how quick recovery will be and that it could happen quickly where he only misses one game or where he has to miss several either consecutively or scattered.

Ja Morant Locker Room Comments On His Back Injury

Players missing time for load management has been a hot-button issue so far this season and Morant has already missed a game due to load management against the Mavericks at home. Morant, who had minor knee surgery this offseason was adamant about his back being fine and not effecting his performance but today's report suggests that the Grizzlies will handle this according to their medical staff's judgment once again and not solely on Morant's feedback.