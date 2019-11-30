Grizzlies
Could Ja Morant Miss Some Time?

Anthony Sain

Memphis Grizzlies Rookie Ja Morant suffered a back injury against the Pacers on the road this previous Monday when he landed awkwardly on a cameraman's knee. He has not missed a game since then, but according to reports, Morant will now be listed as week-to-week as the Grizzlies now proceed with caution concerning his back.

Shams Charania , of the Athletic, reported via Twitter that Morant could possibly miss time due to the back spasms that have occurred since the injury.  Morant suffered the injury during the end of the first half and later returned early in the third quarter against the Pacers.  He has not missed a game due to the injury but his play has been sporadic as he has averaged 15.5 points and shooting 37.9% from the field. It has also been reported by the Grizzlies that Morant is out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It is still unclear how many games Morant will miss while dealing with his back spasms, the major note to draw from today's news is that the Grizzlies will proceed with caution as far as monitoring his condition going forward.  As far as his status being 'week-to-week' this typically means that it is unknown how quick recovery will be and that it could happen quickly where he only misses one game or where he has to miss several either consecutively or scattered.

Ja Morant Locker Room Comments On His Back Injury

Players missing time for load management has been a hot-button issue so far this season and Morant has already missed a game due to load management against the Mavericks at home.  Morant, who had minor knee surgery this offseason was adamant about his back being fine and not effecting his performance but today's report suggests that the Grizzlies will handle this according to their medical staff's judgment once again and not solely on Morant's feedback.

    VIDEO: Jonas Valanciunas On Being Consistent For Two Halves, Being A Go-To Scorer and Rudy Gobert

    Anthony Sain
    0

    Memphis Grizzlies Center Jonas Valanciunas spoke after the Grizzlies 103-94 loss the Utah Jazz about what it will take for his young team to play two consistent halves of basketball. He would also talk about what it is like to being the team 'stop-gap' during offensive droughts as well as matching up against a player like Rudy Gobert.

    Too Much Gobert and Bogdanovic As Jazz Defeat Deflated Grizzlies 103-94

    Anthony Sain
    0

    The Memphis Grizzlies led the visiting Utah Jazz for most of the contest on Friday night at FedEx Forum, but former Grizzly Mike Conley's new cast of characters would eventually snatch the air out of the high-rising Grizzlies.

    VIDEO: Taylor Jenkins On Rotations, Grayson Allen, Kyle Anderson, Jae Crowder, and DeAnthony Melton

    Anthony Sain
    0

    Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins took time to speak with the media before Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. He spoke about how he is still making adjustments to his rotations and well as providing a medical update on Kyle Anderson. He would also talk what former Jazz players Jae Crowder and Grayson Allen provide to the team as well as the evolving role of DeAnthony Melton.

    VIDEO: Jonas Valanciunas On Finding His Way With A New System and Getting Over The Hump To Win Close Games

    Anthony Sain
    0

    The Memphis Grizzlies lost another close game to the Los Angeles Clippers 121-119 at home Wednesday night and Jonas Valanciunas, who finished with 30 points and 16 rebounds spoke to the media on several subjects including how he is finding his way within the team's offensive scheme and what it takes for his team that has been losing close games to get over the hump.

    VIDEO: Jaren Jackson Jr. On Having Final Plays Drawn Up For Him, Winning Close Games, and #FreeJoshJackson

    Anthony Sain
    0

    The Memphis Grizzlies lost another close game to the Los Angeles Clippers 121-119 at home Wednesday night and Jaren Jackson Jr., who finished with 17 points and 6 rebounds spoke to the media on several subjects including what it's like to have the final possessions of the game drawn up for him and what it takes for his team that has been losing close games to get over the hump. He would also talk about his relationship with Josh Jackson and his support for him as a teammate.

    Memphis Grizzlies Fans Five Things To Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving

    Anthony Sain
    0

    Today if you take time to sit with your family before a perfectly prepared turkey with all of the trimmings, make sure that take some time to reflect on the good that the Memphis Grizzlies have provided so far this season in spite of the growing pains of a rebuilding team.

    VIDEO: Clippers Pregame - Coach Taylor Jenkins On Jaren Jackson's Shooting, Ja Morant and Kyle Anderson Availability, and Jonas Valanciunas Role With The Team

    Anthony Sain
    0

    Memphis Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor was available to the local media before their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers. He would speak on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s recent hot streak from three as well as Jonas Valanciunas' role with the team. He would also give an update on the availability of Ja Morant and Kyle Anderson.

    VIDEO: Jaren Jackson Jr. On Matchup With Los Angeles Clippers, His Improved Jumpshot, and Overcoming Foul Trouble

    Anthony Sain
    0

    Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. made himself available to the local media after the team's shoot-around in preparation to battle with the Los Angeles Clippers who will be in town tonight. He would talk about the importance of playing focused against a team with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Jaren would also speak about how he has improved his jump shot and ways that he attempts to overcome foul trouble.

    VIDEO: Dillon Brooks On The Los Angeles Clippers Matchup

    Anthony Sain
    0

    Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks made himself available to the local media after the team's shoot-around in preparation to battle with the Los Angeles Clippers who will be in town tonight. He would talk about what the Clippers present defensively and the energy that the Grizzlies need to bring to compete.

    VIDEO: Coach Taylor Jenkins On Matchup With Clippers And An Update On Kyle Anderson and Ja Morant

    Anthony Sain
    0

    Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins made himself available to the local media after the team's shoot-around in preparation to battle with the Los Angeles Clippers who will be in town tonight. He would talk about what to expect from the Clippers, who are on the second night of a back to back as well as giving an injury update on Kyle Anderson and Ja Morant who were both listed as questionable for tonight's game.