Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies have finished their five-game road trip and are now hosting the Dallas Mavericks in game two of their regular season series matchup tonight.
Both teams are coming off multiple losses in a row and will be looking to get back in the win column. Unfortunately for both teams, multiple star players will be out on both teams in today's game.
The Grizzlies have eight players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, Santi Aldama, GG Jackson, Yuki Kawamura, Luke Kennard, and Vince Williams Jr.
Ja Morant is currently listed as out as he continues to deal with a right AC joint sprain.
Desmond Bane is currently doubtful with a left ankle sprain.
Marcus Smart is out with a partial extensor hood tear to his right index finger, Santi Aldama is out with a left ankle sprain, GG Jackson is out due to right fifth metatarsal repair, Yuki Kawamura is probable with a left AC joint sprain, Luke Kennard is out with right hamstring soreness, and Vince Williams Jr. is out with a right ankle sprain.
The Mavericks have five players listed on their injury report: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Dante Exum, Kessler Edwards, and Jazian Gortman.
Luka Doncic is out with a left calf strain.
Kyrie Irving is out with a lumbar back sprain.
Dante Exum is out due to right wrist surgery, Kessler Edwards is out due to his two-way contract, and Jazian Gortman is out due to his two-way contract.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
