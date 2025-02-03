Damian Lillard's Honest Statement After Bucks-Grizzlies
Currently, in a stretch of alternating road and home games, the Memphis Grizzlies traveled up to Milwaukee for a Sunday night contest against the Bucks. As Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was set to miss his second straight contest due to injury, Memphis would be shorthanded going up against Milwaukee's star duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. However, being shorthanded hasn't kept them from winning big games all season long.
Even with heading into the fourth quarter down six, the Grizzlies outscored Milwaukee by 19 points in the fourth and left town with a 132-119 victory. Jaren Jackson Jr. continued his stellar play for Memphis, posting 37 points and scoring from all levels of the court. After the game, Lillard addressed his team's performance and lack of size with Bobby Portis sidelined.
"Sometimes they're just going over the top of us," Lillard said. "That size has been to our advantage and that’s something that’s been taken away. Not having Bobby [Portis] on both ends of the floor, I think that's been obviously something that we've struggled with."
Tonight, the Grizzlies took advantage of that with 61 rebounds compared to the Bucks' 36. In addition to that, Memphis outscored Milwaukee 66-36 in the paint, using the size of players like Jackson Jr., Zach Edey, and Santi Aldama.
Memphis will now return back to FedExForum for a Monday night contest against the San Antonio Spurs, who made NBA headlines Sunday evening with the acquisition of star point guard De'Aaron Fox. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
