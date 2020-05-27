Damian Lillard Says He's Not Playing If His Team Can't Make The Playoffs - I Get It; But I Don't

Yesterday Damian Lillard said that if his Portland Trailblazers team isn't given a real chance to compete in the NBA playoffs that he will not play in any other exhibition style game to get more games played or as a warmup for the playoffs. He wants his team to get a legit shot of competing for a title. As a competitor who also wants to be safe I get it, but as a leader of his team and his franchise - I don't.

Damian Lillard is must-see TV in the playoffs. Some of his gaming winning shots have been among the best in NBA playoff history. A prolific scorer with a knack for scoring from anywhere and with great balance, the five-time NBA All-Star has shown that he is capable of doing things on the biggest stage.

I get it. Lillard wants his team to have a chance to compete for a title. He's one of the league's biggest competitors. The issues that I have with what Lillard is saying are his motives and his lack of competitive spirit. The Blazers were 29-37 in 66 games before the season was suspended. If he thinks his team deserves a title shot, what is this based on?

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Blazers are tied for ninth place and 3.5 games behind the eighth-place Grizzlies. If you think you're a playoff team - be better than the teams that you say don't deserve to be there. It's that simple. Until then, Lillard should do what's best for his team going forward - for seasons to come and as a leader, I feel like saying he won't play and will basically abandon his teammates is not the most ideal thing for a leader to do.

If it was about safety I'd get it but it's not. This is a muscle-flex - an attempt to throw his weight around and influence Commissioner Adam Silver's decision. Lillard is a beast on the basketball court but this stance doesn't vibe with me at all. He's too good of a player and I flat out think he's going about this the wrong way.

© Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.