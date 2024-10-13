All Grizzlies

Derrick Rose's New Message After NBA Retirement Goes Viral

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose made a new post.

Joey Linn

Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose (23) looks on before a game a game against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose (23) looks on before a game a game against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. / Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose announced his NBA retirement earlier this offseason. Spending one season in Memphis before calling it a career, the 2011 NBA MVP concluded what was an incredible run.

From Chicago, Rose became a legend with his hometown Chicago Bulls. Becoming the youngest MVP in league history, Rose established himself as a Bulls great in just his third NBA season.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, Rose read a message from his mother while sharing a message of his own to her.

Via Rose: “2 things I never been scared of…. Hardwork and a A— Whooping (lessons). You taught me that Beautiful. Went from standing in food lines with you and sneaking out the crib and walking to the gas station to pump gas for people for bread… to this smh.”

Rose added, “You are the Master Builder and I feel extremely blessed to have you. Random thought but I remember when kids use to laugh at me about your name being Brenda. They use to sing Brenda’s got a baby to me. Thinkin it would make me go crazy on they a— lol. Little did they know my mom was the opposite of that song. She never left my side… literally. Tough Love x Hard Work + A— Whoopins = The Rose Way.”

This video has over 1.1M views on Instagram.

Close to his mother, Rose shared a heartfelt message for her when he won league MVP in 2011.

"You keep me going every day,” Rose said to his mother. “And I love you and I appreciate you being in my life.”

While Rose has not been with the Bulls since 2016, that is where he will be remembered most. For Memphis fans, it was a brief reunion with the former University of Memphis star, but still somewhat of full circle ending. 

Related Articles

Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage

Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal

Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News