Derrick Rose's New Message After NBA Retirement Goes Viral
Former Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose announced his NBA retirement earlier this offseason. Spending one season in Memphis before calling it a career, the 2011 NBA MVP concluded what was an incredible run.
From Chicago, Rose became a legend with his hometown Chicago Bulls. Becoming the youngest MVP in league history, Rose established himself as a Bulls great in just his third NBA season.
In a heartfelt Instagram post on Friday, Rose read a message from his mother while sharing a message of his own to her.
Via Rose: “2 things I never been scared of…. Hardwork and a A— Whooping (lessons). You taught me that Beautiful. Went from standing in food lines with you and sneaking out the crib and walking to the gas station to pump gas for people for bread… to this smh.”
Rose added, “You are the Master Builder and I feel extremely blessed to have you. Random thought but I remember when kids use to laugh at me about your name being Brenda. They use to sing Brenda’s got a baby to me. Thinkin it would make me go crazy on they a— lol. Little did they know my mom was the opposite of that song. She never left my side… literally. Tough Love x Hard Work + A— Whoopins = The Rose Way.”
This video has over 1.1M views on Instagram.
Close to his mother, Rose shared a heartfelt message for her when he won league MVP in 2011.
"You keep me going every day,” Rose said to his mother. “And I love you and I appreciate you being in my life.”
While Rose has not been with the Bulls since 2016, that is where he will be remembered most. For Memphis fans, it was a brief reunion with the former University of Memphis star, but still somewhat of full circle ending.
