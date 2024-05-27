All Grizzlies

Derrick Rose to Boston Celtics Trade Idea Proposed

Could the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics make a trade?

Joey Linn

Feb 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose (23) warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 4, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose (23) warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
In a recent article, Bleacher Report detailed one "ambitious" trade target for every NBA team, and named Memphis Grizzlies guard Derrick Rose as a potential option for the Boston Celtics.

"Rose is nearing the end of the line and almost certainly isn't a more valuable player on balance than Pritchard, whose minutes he'd probably cut into in this hypothetical," Bleacher Report wrote. "Still, the veteran guard has settled in as a useful locker-room leader, and he's at least wired to run the offense to the benefit of others."

As Bleacher Report noted, the Celtics do not need to add much to this roster, but a player like Rose could help on and off the court in a small role. The Grizzlies will likely not have much need for Rose next season if they are mostly healthy, and could potentially move him in the right deal.

Rose had his own injury issues last season, playing just 24 games. This was the unfortunate reality for several Grizzlies players, as injuries decimated their roster. In his 24 games, Rose averaged 8.0 points per game in 16.6 minutes per contest. At 35 years old, and 36 when next season begins, Rose is towards the end of his career, but could be a good fit on a Celtics team that does not need much more production on their roster.

