Derrick White Makes Celtics History Against Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies welcomed the Boston Celtics to Memphis on Monday night, with the Celtics boasting the league's best road record entering 31-7. Factor in Memphis still trying to get adjusted to life after Taylor Jenkins following his firing last Friday, it was set up to be a tough contest for the Grizzlies Monday night.
As for the Celtics, they weren't entering full strength with star forward Jaylen Brown sidelined due to injury. However, Boston is one of the best teams in the league for their sheer star power, as there are several other players they can rely on when a star is down. One of those is Derrick White, who made Celtics history on Monday night.
Entering tonight needing two threes to break the record, White surpassed former Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas to become the franchise's single-season leader in made threes for a season. Thomas previously set the record at 245 made threes during the 2016-17 season, when he finished fifth in MVP voting.
While White doesn't have the star power of Jayson Tatum or Brown, he's been a vital part of the success of this Celtics team. Whether it's been his lockdown defense or scoring, this accomplishment goes to show just how valuable White is. He entered Monday's contest shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc.
Boston will look to secure their ninth straight win against the Grizzlies, as Memphis will look toward the second night of their back-to-back against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday.
