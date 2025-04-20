Desmond Bane Makes Unfortunate NBA History in Grizzlies-Thunder Game 1
For now, Desmond Bane's record is safe.
After playing a critical role in the Memphis Grizzlies' 39-point blowout over the Golden State Warriors in 2022, Bane tied the league's highest plus-minus in playoff history with a plus-46, joining Jimmy Butler III and LeBron James at the top.
Sunday afternoon, Bane set another record. This one he's not keen on keeping.
Bane and the Grizzlies suffered an NBA-worst Game 1 defeat at the hands of the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, 131-80. The 51-point margin marked Memphis' worst playoff defeat in franchise history and the fifth-worst playoff loss in NBA history.
Bane finished minus-51, becoming the only player in league history to surpass minus-50.
“It’s very hard to play worse than this," Grizzlies interim coach Tuomas Iisalo admitted in the aftermath. "It's a best of seven ... luckily for us, there's only one way from this, and that's up."
"We’ll never play that bad again,” Ja Morant added.
Oklahoma City finished with five players in double figures and led by as many as 56 late in the fourth quarter. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pitched a, comparatively, quiet 15-point outing in only 23 minutes while Aaron Wiggins led the way in scoring with 21 off the bench.
For Memphis, only Marvin Bagley III and Ja Morant breached 10 points, combining for 34 on the afternoon in a game that it will want to flush rather quickly.
Considering what lies ahead, Iisalo will be hoping he's right.
Game 2 between the Thunder and Grizzlies at Paycom Center is set for 7:30 p.m. EST Tuesday.
