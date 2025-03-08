All Grizzlies

Desmond Bane's Honest Statement After Grizzlies-Mavericks

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane spoke about his historic performance against the Mavericks

Mar 7, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) reacts after scoring during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Dallas Mavericks Friday 122-111, after a valuable effort from Desmond Bane. Bane finished the contest with 27 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals.

This was a huge win for the Grizzlies, who were previously on a four-game losing stretch, desperately looking to get a win. Bane would go on NBA TV following Friday night’s game to discuss this victory as well as what it means for him and the team now that they’ve got over the hump.

“Over the last week like you said, we’ve been scratching and clawing going through a little bit of adversity with injured and different things that usually present themself throughout the NBA season and we found a way,” Bane said.

“Gritty win tonight, give them credit, and you know when guys are out of the lineup you always have guys that step and up and they had a lot of guys play well tonight but we was able to weather the storm and get the win," Bane said.

Bane is averaging 18.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.5 assists this season while shooting 49/38/88 splits from the field.

The Grizzlies guard is in his fifth season with the Grizzlies and has been part of the big three in Memphis. He is joined by two fellow stars, Jaren Jackson Jr and Ja Morant. The Grizzlies are most dangerous when these three are connecting and executing at a high level.

