Desmond Bane Sends Sincere Message To Grizzlies After Offseason Trade

in 2024-25, desmond bane was one of 8 players to eclipse 20 points on 60% TS, 5 assists and 4 rim attempts (per 75)



the other seven — shai, giannis, jokic, lebron, brunson, zion and butler. bane's scoring + playmaking + rim pressure brings a new dimension to orlando's offense pic.twitter.com/i7KXFMwsMn