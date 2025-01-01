Devin Booker Makes Honest Statement After Suns' Bad Loss to Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns made the NBA Finals in 2021, losing in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks but walked away knowing there was a future to be had in Phoenix. Led by Devin Booker and a young core of Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, and Cameron Johnson, it seemed as if they'd be back to another final as long as they could retain Chris Paul or find a veteran replacement.
Flash forward to today, the Suns decided to go all-in for 2023 and formed a big three with Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Booker. While many thought they'd position themselves to be a top team in the West, they are looking more like a team that will miss the playoff entirely, with them recently picking up their 17th loss of the season to a depleted Memphis Grizzlies team Tuesday.
Despite entering the game as favorites, the second-seeded Grizzlies were led by 38 points from Jaren Jackson Jr. to defeat the Suns with their big three starting (Beal missed the second half due to injury).
With frustration around the organization and the team tied up with large contracts, Phoenix could be forced to move one of their top two players in order to find the light at the end of the tunnel. Amid this frustration, Booker addressed the media after the loss Tuesday night.
"Frustration level's high. We're all competitors in here, and we realize these games are gonna cost us in the end of the season," Booker said. "We wanna gain some ground, get up out of the play-in position and just win every possible game."
Phoenix sits a game back from the Golden State Warriors who hold the 10th seed, and 3.5 games back from the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed, which would guarantee them playoffs.
