Villain Mentality: How Dillon Brooks Bullied His Way To Becoming The Anti-Hero Of The Memphis Grizzlies

Anthony Sain

Late Wednesday night, Adrian Wojnarowski announced via Twitter that Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks had agreed to a three-year $35 million extension with the team. Brooks, who is in his third season, has emerged as a proven NBA scorer and high volume shooter this year and he has fit well into the role of the team's watchdog. You can catch Brooks locked in on the court like a cerebral Rottweiler, but this season his bite has been as fierce as his bark.

I am a huge superhero fan. As a native Memphian, I also have an ingrained, dormant appreciation for professional wrestling.  With that being said, the entertainment factor of the NBA as far as the personalities of the players and the good vs. evil aspect of fandom, have always been intriguing to me. I've always liked to have that one guy on my team that is beloved by our fanbase but despised by everyone else. The villains of the league.  The guys that just find ways to get under your skin, either with their mouths and antics or by flat out being a killer on the court.  Dillon Brooks has become a master of both.

My Take On The Grizzlies Agreeing To An Extension With Dillon Brooks

After a wasted second season due to injury, Brooks came back this season with a point to prove.  He was in the final year of his contract with surely the weight of having to show and prove, being a cloud over his head.  Brooks has answered the call even better than expected, averaging 16.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.  Brooks is also shooting 39.9 percent from three-point range on the season.  He has been criticized for his shot selection and how he chooses to force shots at the basket when he may be better suited in catch and shoot situations but his impact on the court as far scoring is concerned is undeniable. The team has only lost one game this season when Brooks scores 20 points or more.

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Whether it's a quote in the locker room that breaks the internet or just simply a dagger three-pointer followed by a scream and stare into his opponent's soul, Dillon the Villain has found a way to be a force with this Memphis Grizzlies team.  He has overcome all challenges.  Injuries, criticisms about his lack of wingspan and athleticism.  He has channeled that energy into becoming a killer on the court. He talks it and walks it and then he stomps it down your throat.   

Love him or hate him, his impact is undeniable.  He has silenced his haters while increasing the hype from those who saw his potential from the beginning, all while securing the bag.  Like most other anti-heroes or villains that still find a way to become endearing - he may not have been the long term solution at shooting guard that fanbase may have wanted, but he has forced his way into becoming the one that they needed.

