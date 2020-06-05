Its always been wise to let a sleeping bear rest and not to provoke them to anger but the upswell of media slights directed towards the Memphis Grizzlies that date back to well before the season was suspended due to COVID-19 could be the fuel that leads to a fire igniting with this young and hungry team.

Many media members across the nation have counted out the Grizzlies and made it seem like its a mere formality before a team like the New Orleans Pelicans or Portland Trailblazers passing them for the eighth and final playoff spot in the NBA Western Conference.

Could one of the teams behind the Grizzlies force a playoff with them? Sure, but to think that this young, confident team will bow down easily is a pipe dream - a dream that many need to wake up from. These players hear the noise, read the tweets and I'm sure that they see it as disrespectful to what they accomplished this season.

I was featured on a Sports Illustrated video with Bill Enright and Corey Parson and we discussed the Grizzlies fate and how their experience could affect them going forward. Check it out!

- Have you signed up for the AllGrizzlies Community Board? We are trying to create a new place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Memphis Grizzlies! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you like. It is actually the best way to interact with me going forward as well. We will also be looking for group admins as well. See you soon and Go Grizz!

--We also want to know how you all are dealing with the NBA being suspended right now. How are you spending your time while there are no games being played? Post as many things as you can as well as your viewpoint on anything else that's going on with the NBA or the Grizzlies right now!--

- Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

Follow Us On Twitter: @AllGrizzlies @SainAsylum

Turn on the notifications on @AllGrizzlies to get updates on when all of our articles are posted.

Like Us On Facebook: Search: Grizzlies Maven or Sports Illustrated Grizzlies.