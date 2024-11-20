Draymond Green's Honest Statement on Zach Edey
It's no secret that the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies don't like each other. If there wasn't animosity before, it's only gotten worse after their most recent battle.
When the Grizzlies faced off against the Warriors on Friday night, there was a controversial moment when Draymond Green tripped Zach Edey as he was trying to run. It was a foul that was later reviewed as a flagrant 1 foul after the game ended. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins had words for Green after the game, and Green didn't take it well.
During the newest episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green absolutely ripped Zach Edey for allowing his coach to complain to the media. It's bizarre that Edey somehow caught strays in the hostility when all he did was get tripped.
"He's big enough to possibly have fooled people that he could be a little tough, and now nobody believe you," Green said. "Now Joel Embiid gonna like try to put his chest into the stanchion just to see... Ya'll gotta stop breeding these soft dudes man. Stop making these guys turn out to be snitches and soft and going to tell, because you are a big man!"
In all honesty, it doesn't feel like there's much merit to what Green is saying. The modern NBA players don't check younger players like they used to just 10 years ago. No one is tackling Victor Wembanyama like they regularly tackled Blake Griffin. Those days have been longer, and Green is just unable to be held accountable for his actions.
