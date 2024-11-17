Draymond Green Takes Shot at Memphis Grizzlies Coach on Instagram
The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors have had several contentious battles since their Play-In Tournament game in 2021. Memphis won that game, but fell to Golden State in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals that contained a lot of controversy.
Warriors guard Gary Payton II was injured on a foul by Dillon Brooks in that series, which prompted Steve Kerr to say Brooks “broke the code” on that play.
Using that same word following Draymond Green’s foul on Zach Edey in Friday’s game between Golden State and Memphis, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins seemed to take a subtle shot at Kerr.
This subtle shot did not go over Green’s head, as the Warriors champion responded to the Grizzlies head coach on Instagram.
Via Warriors on NBCS: “Draymond didn’t like this comment from Taylor Jenkins”
The NBA has since upgraded Green’s foul to a Flagrant 1, as it was previously ruled just a transition take foul.
“Draymond Green’s (GSW) foul against Zach Edey (MEM) at 7:06 of 3rd qtr on 11/15/24 has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after league review,” the NBA wrote.
Green would go on to pick up two technical fouls in the final minutes of the game, which is an automatic ejection. Golden State had already secured the victory at that point, improving to 10-2 on the season.
