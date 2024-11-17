All Grizzlies

Draymond Green Takes Shot at Memphis Grizzlies Coach on Instagram

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green called out Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins.

Joey Linn

Oct 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center.
Oct 30, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors have had several contentious battles since their Play-In Tournament game in 2021. Memphis won that game, but fell to Golden State in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals that contained a lot of controversy.

Warriors guard Gary Payton II was injured on a foul by Dillon Brooks in that series, which prompted Steve Kerr to say Brooks “broke the code” on that play.

Using that same word following Draymond Green’s foul on Zach Edey in Friday’s game between Golden State and Memphis, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins seemed to take a subtle shot at Kerr.

This subtle shot did not go over Green’s head, as the Warriors champion responded to the Grizzlies head coach on Instagram.

Via Warriors on NBCS: “Draymond didn’t like this comment from Taylor Jenkins”

The NBA has since upgraded Green’s foul to a Flagrant 1, as it was previously ruled just a transition take foul.

“Draymond Green’s (GSW) foul against Zach Edey (MEM) at 7:06 of 3rd qtr on 11/15/24 has been upgraded to a Flagrant 1 after league review,” the NBA wrote.

Green would go on to pick up two technical fouls in the final minutes of the game, which is an automatic ejection. Golden State had already secured the victory at that point, improving to 10-2 on the season.

Related Articles

NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers

Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral

Yuki Kawamura Makes NBA History in Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News