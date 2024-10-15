Eastern Conference Contender Waives Recent Memphis Grizzlies Guard
On Monday, it was revealed that the Cleveland Cavaliers have waived undrafted guard Jacob Gilyard.
Last season, Gilyard spent the majority of the year with the Memphis Grizzlies, where he played 37 games and started in 14 games. As a member of the Grizzlies, Gilyard averaged 4.7 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 rebounds on 42/43/100 shooting from the field. After 20 games, he actually led the Memphis Grizzlies in three-point shooting percentage at 42.9%.
Despite receiving some legitimate playing time with the Grizzlies, Gilyard was ultimately waived by Memphis on February 24, 2024. He then signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets on March 2, 2024, where he played in four games for the team.
Gilyard has received a plethora of accolades both in the G League and in college. In 2023, he was the NBA G League's assist leader. He's also the NCAA Division 1 all-time steals leader, a 2x NCAA season steals leader in 2020 and 2021, and the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.
In terms of defensive capability, there is a legitimate shot for Jacob Gilyard to have a spot in the NBA. He can defend well and shoot the three-ball well, which is what every team in the league is looking for. Unfortunately, Jacob Gilyard is only 5 ft 8 in, which makes his ability to guard become incredibly difficult.
