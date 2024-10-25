Eight Players Listed on Grizzlies vs Rockets Injury Report
The Memphis Grizzlies face off against the Houston Rockets in a game that has a loaded injury report for only the second game of the season.
The Grizzlies have five players listed on their injury report: Jaren Jackson Jr., GG Jackson, Luke Kennard, Cam Spencer, and Vince Williams Jr. Jaren Jackson Jr. is doubtful due to a left hamstring strain, GG Jackson is out due to right fifth metatarsal repair, Luke Kennard is out due to a left foot muscle strain, Cam Spencer is out due to a right ankle sprain, and Vince Williams Jr. is out due to a left tibial stress reaction. Ja Morant and Zach Edey are both listed as available.
The Houston Rockets have three players listed on their injury report: Steven Adams, Dillon Brooks, and Cam Whitmore. Steven Adams is out due to right knee injury recovery and a left calf strain, Dillon Brooks is probable due to right anterior knee pain, and Cam Whitmore is probable with left knee pain.
Tonight's matchup would have been a nice homecoming battle for Steven Adams against the Grilzzlies, but still remains out with his longstanding injury. Even though Adams is out, Dillon Brooks always provides some entertaining battles against his former team.
The Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
