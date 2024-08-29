Eight-Year NBA Veteran Sends Strong Message on Team USA’s Jayson Tatum Treatment
While Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum won an NBA championship and Olympic gold medal this summer, much of the discussion has been about his limited role on Team USA.
In and out of Steve Kerr’s rotation, Tatum played the second-fewest minutes for Team USA across the entire tournament, leading only Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton in that category. An All-NBA first team selection each of the last three seasons, Tatum was not a player that projected to be out of Kerr’s rotation, but that is often how it played out.
During a recent interview with Jared Weiss of The Athletic, Tatum opened up about his Team USA experience, and some of his quotes from the interview were shared on Instagram by SportsCenter:
Nine-year NBA veteran and former Memphis Grizzlies forward James Ennis reacted to this post, sending a strong message on his feelings towards the situation.
Via @biggame11 (Ennis): “Yeah I bet you a champion they did you wrong brother!!! Everyone knows.”
Tatum was honest about the challenging nature of this experience, telling The Athletic, “It was a lot. In the age of social media, you see everything. You see all the tweets and the people on the podcasts and people on TV giving their opinion on whether they thought it was a good decision or it was an outrageous decision or whatever. Obviously, I wanted to contribute more, and I’ve never been in (this) situation. I started playing basketball at (age) 3 at the YMCA, and I’ve never not played, so it was different and it was challenging.”
Related Articles
Ja Morant Excites Memphis Grizzlies Fans in Latest Workout Footage
Eight-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Grizzlies Player Joins New Team in Portugal
Ja Morant Reacts to Viral LeBron James and Steph Curry Moment in USA-France