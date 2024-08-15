ESPN Analyst Makes Big Marcus Smart Prediction After Celtics Championship
For nine seasons, Marcus Smart was a key member of the Boston Celtics. The season that he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies, Smart had to immediately watch his former teammates finally win a title. It was a moment that ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes will motivate Smart.
Kendrick Perkins made a very bold Marcus Smart prediction during an episode of NBA Today, claiming he's the person to watch out for the most on the Memphis Grizzlies.
"The guy who I'm looking at the most on the Memphis Grizzlies who we don't talk about enough is Marcus Smart," Perkins said. "Marcus Smart just witnessed a team that he was on, a team that drafted him, win the NBA championship. You don't think he's going to come back pissed off this season? You don't think he's going to come back the ultimate leader for that young Memphis Grizzlies team and lead those guys and show them the real way of how to be professional?
There were a ton of expectations on Marcus Smart when he first joined the Grizzlies last season, but he unfortunately only played 20 games due to injury. It wasn't just Smart who was injured last season though, nearly the entire Memphis Grizzlies' starting lineup was out for extended periods of time due to injury.
While Kendrick Perkins' claim could sound farfetched to some, there really should be a lot of eyes on Marcus Smart for the Grizzlies next season.
