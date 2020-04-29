AllGrizzlies
ESPN List Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant Among The Best Players To Build A Franchise Around - Where Did He Finish?

Anthony Sain

ESPN placed Memphis Grizzlies rookie guard Ja Morant among the top players to build a franchise around in a list that included fellow rookie Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic and Trae Young. They polled NBA executives to see which player they would build a franchise around if they had a choice.

Morant finished in third place in the poll behind Luke Doncic and Zion Williamson with Morant having two first-place votes compared to one by Williamson and 17 for Doncic. 

EAE7BCF8-4875-4699-94EA-3911F08E2951
© Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Sain - Memphis Grizzlies Beat Writer and Lead Editor For Sports Illustrated's All Grizzlies.com

