ESPN Star's Brutally Honest Grizzlies, Lakers Statement
The NBA Western Conference is as competitive as ever this season with three teams all making a push for the No. 2 seed in a tight playoff race.
The Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, and Memphis Grizzlies all entered Sunday tied for second place, but with the regular season ticking down, the true contenders are beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
The Lakers adding Luka Doncic to pair with LeBron James immediately turned them into a championship contender, but other teams may be left in the dust as the playoffs approach.
ESPN analyst and former NBA standout Kendrick Perkins got brutally honest about which teams he does not believe in, claiming that the Lakers are actually the second-best team in the West.
"Do I believe in the Memphis Grizzlies? I don't," Perkins said. "Do I believe in the Denver Nuggets? ...hell no! I believe in the Los Angeles Lakers to be the 2nd best team in the Western Conference."
The Grizzlies are 43-25 with just 14 games left on their schedule but have shown plenty of promise when healthy. Led by Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and a great supporting cast, the Grizzlies are plenty talented but have struggled in big games.
The Grizzlies are a combined 3-11 against the Cavaliers, Lakers, Thunder, Knicks, Rockets, and Nuggets, still leaving much to be desired amid a rollercoaster campaign. For analysts like Perkins to truly buy into the Grizzlies over a team like the Lakers, Memphis needs to prove themselves against the league's best.
