Ex-Boston Celtics Player Signs New Deal With Grizzlies
After taking down the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, the Utah Jazz have improved their winning streak to four games and are now 42-24 on the season, passing the Los Angeles Lakers for second place in the Western Conference.
With just 16 games left in the regular season, the Grizzlies have their eyes set on the playoffs and are now taking the necessary steps to be fully prepared.
A few key injuries have left Memphis' depth a bit lackluster, giving other guys a chance to step up and make a difference. One surprise for the Grizzlies has been 27-year-old forward Lamar Stevens, who is playing on a 10-day contract.
Stevens spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics before making his way to Memphis during the 2023-24 season. Recently, Stevens has returned to the Grizzlies on a 10-day deal and has made the most of it.
In Monday's win over the Phoenix Suns, Stevens dropped 13 points and 5 rebounds on 4-6 shooting from deep off the bench. Stevens followed it up by grabbing 6 boards in just 12 minutes of action on Wednesday against Utah.
Rightfully so, Stevens will reportedly sign a new deal with the Grizzlies to keep him in Memphis for the rest of the season after his second 10-day contract expires, per Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole.
The 27-year-old forward has found a good home in Memphis over the past two seasons and certainly earned a new deal to keep him around.
