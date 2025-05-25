All Grizzlies

Ex-Celtics, Grizzlies Guard's Controversial Cooper Flagg Statement

Former NBA champion Tony Allen got brutally honest about top draft prospect Cooper Flagg

Dec 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) on the court against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks jumping into the top spot in this year's NBA Draft is one of the luckiest moments in league history, not only because they had just a 1.8% chance to do so, but because they won the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.

Cooper Flagg is an 18-year-old superstar, proving to be one of the most talented offensive and defensive prospects in this year's draft. In his lone season at Duke, Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game with 48.1/38.5/84.0 shooting splits on his way to winning National Player of the Year.

Flagg is one of the most talked-about draft prospects in recent memory, and if he is anything short of an NBA star, many people would be disappointed. However, former Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies star Tony Allen is not buying into the hype.

"I don't think Cooper Flagg's gonna turn your franchise around like that," Allen said.

"I ain’t seeing KD [Kevin Durant]. I’m just not seeing all that," Allen continued. "I’m seeing Andrei Kirilenko. That's what I'm seeing. He’s going to be a one-time All-Star. I don’t see it, bro. I’m just not hyped on these Duke kids. He is nice, but his max-out potential is Andrei Kirilenko.”

Flagg is undoubtedly the top prospect in this year's draft and has certainly shown the potential to be a two-way superstar at the next level. Allen's take on Flagg is very polarizing, especially after Flagg went his entire freshman season at Duke without showing a legitimate flaw in his game.

Published
