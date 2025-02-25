Ex-Grizzlies Guard Sends Strong Message In First Win Since Trade
In the 2023 offseason, the Boston Celtics' front office was looking for ways to improve the team and finally get over the hump to win an NBA Championship. While they knew they had a strong duo in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the supporting cast was still a question mark. Therefore, they sent standout defender Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team trade.
Flash forward to 2025; the Grizzlies have since moved off Smart after he struggled to stay healthy and be the Defensive Player of the Year caliber player he showed in Boston. Now a member of the Washington Wizards, he earned his first win with the team Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets and shared a message to those back in Memphis.
"I just wanted to continue to show everybody I still do this s***," Smart said after the Wizards' 107-99 win. "...Think a couple people forgot, and that was it. Got a good young team here, we play our a** off, and I just wanted to come in and contribute."
Smart finished Monday's game with 10 points, two assists, a rebound, and a steal in 22 minutes of action. As was highlighted during his time with the Celtics, Smart's impact goes beyond what the box score shows, with the Nets being held below 40% shooting from the field.
Regardless of what Smart truly feels about his current situation, it's apparent the Grizzlies were willing to move on to take on two expiring contracts instead to free up space for extensions this summer.
Related Articles
NBA Fans React to Yuki Kawamura's Performance vs. Trail Blazers
Bronny James' Interaction With Ja Morant's Dad Goes Viral