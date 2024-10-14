Ex-Grizzlies Player Agrees With Lakers’ Controversial Bronny James Decision
One of the biggest questions when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers this season is when they are going to have LeBron James and Bronny James together. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, that moment may come on opening night, in a decision many fans are questioning.
Former Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons actually agrees with the controversial idea that many fans are bashing. During the newest episode of the Run It Back show, Parsons revealed his sentiments.
"I heard that they're just going to play him opening night, get it over with, which I think is smart," Parsons said. "Avoid this media circus, avoid all the hooplah of when it's going to happen, how it's going to happen. Play them together opening night. Like Lou said, this is a project, Bronny is gonna have some time to develop."
For as much as NBA fans want to claim that Bronny James doesn't deserve his spot or that his roster spot was nepotism-driven, Chandler Parsons doesn't care. He thinks fans should just move on and accept that it's happened.
"We can nitpick all we want," Parsons said. "it's f**king awesome. His son gets to play with his dad. That is cool, it's never happened before. It is history. So we can nitpick all we want, say he doesn't deserve, it doesn't matter. That's all in the past, he's here, he's on the Lakers."
The NBA's opening night is less than two weeks away. It will be truly fascinating to see how the Lakers handle such a bizarre scenario.
