Ex-Grizzlies Player Agrees With Lakers’ Controversial Bronny James Decision

. @ChandlerParsons thinks the @Lakers should play @BronnyJamesJr on opening night of the @NBA season



"Avoid this media circus, avoid all the hoopla... (Bronny) gets to play with @KingJames. That is cool. That has never happened before. It is history."#RunItBack #BronnyJames… pic.twitter.com/dFFVmVFr9T